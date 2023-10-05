Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Oct. 5, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article as we check in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center at about 10:05 a.m. on Thursday.

THURSDAY: A nice and mild day in store for your Thursday, with a bit of breeze in the afternoon. Temperatures will again be in the 60s and 70s. Enjoy!

FRIDAY: Expect a cooler day, as highs only reach the 50s and 60s. It should remain dry, but the wind and the cooler temperatures will make it feel pretty cool out there.

WEEKEND: After a chilly start to Saturday morning (30s for many!), the afternoon will be fantastic with highs in the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be even warmer, and an absolutely perfect fall weekend. We stay dry as well.

NEXT WEEK: We are going to be dry early next week with 70s for many.

