Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Oct. 5, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast

Colorado forecast Oct. 5, 2023
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:03 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article as we check in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center at about 10:05 a.m. on Thursday.

Click here for the latest forecast.

DOWNLOAD THE 11 BREAKING WEATHER APP:

Android users: Click here to download the 11 Breaking Weather App.

iPhone/Apple users: Click here to download the 11 Breaking Weather App.

LATEST WRITTEN FORECAST:

THURSDAY: A nice and mild day in store for your Thursday, with a bit of breeze in the afternoon. Temperatures will again be in the 60s and 70s. Enjoy!

FRIDAY: Expect a cooler day, as highs only reach the 50s and 60s. It should remain dry, but the wind and the cooler temperatures will make it feel pretty cool out there.

WEEKEND: After a chilly start to Saturday morning (30s for many!), the afternoon will be fantastic with highs in the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be even warmer, and an absolutely perfect fall weekend. We stay dry as well.

NEXT WEEK: We are going to be dry early next week with 70s for many.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded suspect situation in Colorado Springs 10/4/23.
Shelter-in-place ordered for a Colorado Springs apartment complex Wednesday lifted and suspect in custody
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
‘I hope they can forgive my actions’: Colorado fence contractor pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Man found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens
The crash site on Highway 115 on Oct. 3, 2023.
Teen dead after crash on Highway 115 southwest of Colorado Springs
Crash scene on Bradley Road on Oct. 3, 2023.
2 hospitalized following serious crash in southeast Colorado Springs

Latest News

Colorado forecast Oct. 5, 2023
Full Colorado Springs forecast Oct. 5, 2023, checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center
The crash scene at Woodmen and Marksheffel on Oct. 5, 2023.
Serious crash involving motorcyclist closes part of Woodmen in Colorado Springs Thursday
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Investigation at Fremont County funeral home underway; more details expected
No grand prize Powerball winners, but some Coloradans still win big!