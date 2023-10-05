Bystanders call 911 on fiery Halloween display

Firefighters quickly realized the house was not on fire – rather, the homeowners used unique tricks to make the home appear ablaze. (Source: Fireplace 10 hours/YouTube, @kieranknightley/TikTok, Glens Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 2230, Chris Heerlein, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"/Hughes Entertainment, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (Gray News) – One family’s Halloween decorations at a home in New York were so intense that passersby called 911.

The Glens Falls Fire Department was called to the home for a report of a fire on Saturday.

However, firefighters quickly realized the house was not on fire – rather, the homeowners used unique tricks to make the home appear ablaze.

“To our surprise, this was an amazing Halloween decoration,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Fire crews said that the effect was created using LED lights, a box fan, and a silver sheet. There is also a fog machine that “makes it even more realistic,” firefighters said.

The display at the home on Sanford Street will be played on Friday and Saturday nights for public viewing through the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded suspect situation in Colorado Springs 10/4/23.
Shelter-in-place ordered for a Colorado Springs apartment complex Wednesday lifted and suspect in custody
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
‘I hope they can forgive my actions’: Colorado fence contractor pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Man found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens
The crash site on Highway 115 on Oct. 3, 2023.
Teen dead after crash on Highway 115 southwest of Colorado Springs
The crash scene at Woodmen and Marksheffel on Oct. 5, 2023.
Serious crash involving motorcyclist closes part of Woodmen in Colorado Springs Thursday

Latest News

FILE - In this July 1, 2019 file photo, Dr. George Tyndall listens during his arraignment at...
Ex-USC gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students dies before going to trial
FILE - Trump Organization senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney returns to the...
Evidence at New York fraud trial shows that Trump’s financial statements were key to a loan deal
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
US Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer pleads guilty to a conspiracy charge
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a break in his civil business fraud...
Trump lawyers seek dismissal of DC federal election subversion case, arguing presidential immunity
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million