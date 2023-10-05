Biden says he couldn’t divert funds for miles of a US-Mexico border wall, but doesn’t think it works

President Joe Biden said he 'can't stop' border wall appropriations but doesn't think the border wall works. (Source: Pool/CNN)
By The Associated Press and COLLEEN LONG
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday defended his administration’s decision to waive 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow for construction of roughly 20 miles of U.S.-Mexico border wall, saying he had no choice but to use the previously approved federal money for the work.

“The money was appropriated for the border wall,” Biden said. “I can’t stop that.”

The funds were appropriated in 2019 before the Democratic president took office. Biden said he tried to get lawmakers to redirect the money but Congress refused, and the law requires the funding to be used as approved and the construction to be completed in 2023.

When Biden was asked whether he thought a border wall worked, he said: “No.”

Still, the waiving of federal laws for the construction — something done routinely when Republican Donald Trump was president -- raised questions, particularly because Biden condemned border wall spending when he was running for the White House.

Much of the land along the Rio Grande is subject to erosion and is part of federally protected habitats for plants and animals. A federal project along the river would ordinarily require a series of environmental reviews. Congress gave U.S. immigration authorities the ability to waive those reviews to put up such barriers more quickly.

The Department of Homeland Security posted the announcement on the Federal Registry with few details outlining the construction in Starr County, Texas, which is part of a busy Border Patrol sector seeing “high illegal entry.” According to government data, about 245,000 illegal entries have been recorded so far this budget year in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, which includes 21 counties.

___

Associated Press writer Nomaan Merchant contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded suspect situation in Colorado Springs 10/4/23.
Shelter-in-place ordered for a Colorado Springs apartment complex Wednesday lifted and suspect in custody
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
‘I hope they can forgive my actions’: Colorado fence contractor pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Man found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens
The crash site on Highway 115 on Oct. 3, 2023.
Teen dead after crash on Highway 115 southwest of Colorado Springs
Crash scene on Bradley Road on Oct. 3, 2023.
2 hospitalized following serious crash in southeast Colorado Springs

Latest News

10/5/23 serious motorcycle crash along Woodmen in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Serious crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs
10/5/23 a major investigation is underway in the Penrose area.
Major investigation underway at a Colorado funeral home
Colorado forecast Oct. 5, 2023
Full Colorado Springs forecast Oct. 5, 2023, checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center
Spc. Brian Snowden and Spc. Jeremy Evans were killed Monday outside of Salcha.
2 soldiers who died in crash on way to training area identified
DOJ logo
Colorado drug dealer sentenced to federal prison after trying to run from law enforcement