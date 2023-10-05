Arrest in Pueblo murder case for the death of Christopher Salazar

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of murder in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Police Department announced the arrest of 29-year-old Steven Anthony Vigil on Thursday. Police believe Vigil killed Christopher Salazar on Thursday in the 2200 block of E. 4th Street. Salazar had been shot The area is between High Street and N. Elizabeth Street.

Vigil is suspected of 2nd-degree murder and attempted 2nd-degree murder.

