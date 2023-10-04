WATCH LIVE: District Attorney speaks after man found guilty of murdering teen coworker at Colorado Springs Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The District Attorney is set to speak on Wednesday afternoon after the man accused of killing his teenage coworker at a Colorado Springs Walgreens last summer was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to life in prison.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. It will be livestreamed at the top of this article once it begins.

Joshua Johnson was found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw at around 2 p.m. He was sentenced to life in prison just after 3:30 p.m. following several statements from Whitelaw’s family and friends.

A memorial fund created in Whitelaw’s memory can be found here.

