Simone Biles leads U.S. women to seventh consecutive team title at gymnastics world championships

Simone Biles reacts after competing on the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics...
Simone Biles reacts after competing on the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:50 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Led by Simone Biles, the U.S. women won a seventh consecutive team title at the gymnastics world championships on Wednesday night.

The American team of Biles, Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely and Leanne Wong combined for a total of 167.729 points to edge Brazil and France.

The U.S. team won by a margin of 2.199 points as the final proved to be a closer contest than anticipated after the Americans put up a dominant performance in qualifying.

The U.S. women have won gold in the team event at every world championship that included a team competition since 2011. Their victory in Antwerp broke a tie with the Chinese men and made Biles the most decorated female gymnast in history.

Biles now has 26 world championship medals, 20 of them gold, to go with her seven Olympic medals, including the 2016 Olympic title. Her 33 combined medals at the sport’s two biggest events are one more than what Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union achieved.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash site on Highway 115 on Oct. 3, 2023.
Teen dead after crash on Highway 115 southwest of Colorado Springs
Crash scene on Bradley Road on Oct. 3, 2023.
2 hospitalized following serious crash in southeast Colorado Springs
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
‘I hope they can forgive my actions’: Colorado fence contractor pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars
Gov. Jared Polis signs four gun bills into law
New gun laws now in effect in Colorado
On the left: Victim James Montoya. On the right: Suspect, Jesus Arvizo.
WANTED: Suspect sought in Colorado homicide case, could be in Alamosa area

Latest News

A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Verdict in for Colorado Springs Walgreens murder suspect accused of killing Riley Whitelaw
Missing teen in Colorado Springs.
MISSING: Teen who lives with a developmental disability last seen in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders,...
NCAA approves smaller transfer portal windows; removes caps on yearly football signings
Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Officials: Teen dies after being thrown from UTV during crash