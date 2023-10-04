Teen dead after crash on Highway 115 southwest of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager from Canon City is dead following a crash that forced the closure of Highway 115 southwest of Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Colorado State Patrol is reporting authorities received a call at 12:26 p.m. for a rollover crash. Officials said only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Colorado State Patrol said a 17-year-old boy from Canon City was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. The vehicle’s teenage driver sustained minor injuries, and a 44-year-old man in the vehicle was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Both directions of Highway 115 were closed for an extended period of time on Tuesday. The crash site was between County Road F45 and Barrett Road.

According to officials, the crash is still under investigation, but alcohol, drugs and excessive speed are not suspected factors as of Tuesday night.

#CO115 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between County Road F45 and Barrett Road. Slower speeds advised. https://t.co/CTqwzGMJYT — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.