State Patrol searching for driver who sped away from scene of deadly crash on Highway 115

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado state troopers need your help tracking down a driver who collided with a motorcyclist and left them behind to die.

State Patrol says both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 115 in Canon City when the motorcycle struck the back of the pickup. The rider was thrown from their bike and the truck sped off. The 29-year-old motorcyclist died from their injuries.

“Investigators need your help identifying the vehicle and driver of this hit and run,” State Patrol said in a press release sent to 11 News.

The truck is white and is believed to be either a GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado cab crew pickup. It should have damage to the rear end.

The crash happened at 8:35 on the night of Sept. 30, which was a Saturday.

“If you witnessed the crash, or have any information and have not spoke to investigators, please contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 719-544-2424. You can reference the case number as 2A231359,” State Patrol said.

The rider has not been identified at this time.

