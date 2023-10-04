State Patrol searching for driver who sped away from scene of deadly crash on Highway 115

The suspect vehicle
The suspect vehicle(Arthur Gumke | Colorado State Patrol)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado state troopers need your help tracking down a driver who collided with a motorcyclist and left them behind to die.

State Patrol says both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 115 in Canon City when the motorcycle struck the back of the pickup. The rider was thrown from their bike and the truck sped off. The 29-year-old motorcyclist died from their injuries.

“Investigators need your help identifying the vehicle and driver of this hit and run,” State Patrol said in a press release sent to 11 News.

The truck is white and is believed to be either a GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado cab crew pickup. It should have damage to the rear end.

The crash happened at 8:35 on the night of Sept. 30, which was a Saturday.

“If you witnessed the crash, or have any information and have not spoke to investigators, please contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 719-544-2424.  You can reference the case number as 2A231359,” State Patrol said.

The rider has not been identified at this time.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash site on Highway 115 on Oct. 3, 2023.
Teen dead after crash on Highway 115 southwest of Colorado Springs
Crash scene on Bradley Road on Oct. 3, 2023.
2 hospitalized following serious crash in southeast Colorado Springs
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
‘I hope they can forgive my actions’: Colorado fence contractor pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars
Gov. Jared Polis signs four gun bills into law
New gun laws now in effect in Colorado
On the left: Victim James Montoya. On the right: Suspect, Jesus Arvizo.
WANTED: Suspect sought in Colorado homicide case, could be in Alamosa area

Latest News

Pueblo police on scene of barricaded suspect, believed to be armed
Barricaded suspect situation in Colorado Springs 10/4/23.
Shelter-in-place ordered for a Colorado Springs apartment complex Wednesday lifted and suspect in custody
Cooler day on Wednesday
Nice and cool Wednesday
2 arrested following alleged brawl in northeast Colorado Springs