Southern Colorado pays their respects to fallen officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado communities came together Tuesday afternoon to pay their respects to a fallen parole officer. Starting at the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was escorted by dozens of law enforcement officers to the Romero Family Funeral Home in Pueblo.

Members of the community lined portions of the route, including those who knew and worked with Gueirn Sandoval. Many told 11News that she was dedicated to her community both as a deputy and as a parole officer.

”I’m a better person having known Christine,” said Undersheriff of Pueblo County Steve Bryant.

Christine Guerin Sandoval served the Pueblo community for 12 years as a part of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. During her time there, she rose quickly through the ranks; working as a detention officer, on patrol, and as a student resource officer.

“She would volunteer to do any shift to help anyone out in any way,” said Bryant.

While she was no longer with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office when she died in the line of duty last week, Bryant told 11News her death left its mark.

“Anytime you lose any law enforcement officer it’s tragic, but when you lose somebody who comes from your own agency, it’s not something you can describe,” said Bryant.

When it was time to bring Guerin Sandoval home to Pueblo to be laid to rest, the community she gave her life to came together to honor her.

“She was doing exactly what she believed in when this tragic incident happened. She was protecting her community and those individuals in the community. That’s what Christine was all about,” said Bryant.

There is GoFundMe set up to help the family of Officer Guerin Sandoval’s family.

The date of her funeral has not yet been announced.

