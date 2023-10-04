Shelter-in-place ordered for a Colorado Springs apartment complex Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order was given for a Colorado Springs apartment complex on Wednesday.

At about 9:30 a.m. the following message was issued for an apartment complex in the 1900 block of S. Chelton Road for the Summit Creek Apartments:

“This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 10-04-2023. There is police activity related to a barricaded suspect in the area of 1940 S Chelton Rd.

You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate. Buildings D, E, F, G and H please shelter in place.”

The last time this article was updated at 10:30 a.m., the alert was still active. Click here for updates.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

