Search continues for missing distance runner in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Ice and snow are complicating search efforts for a missing long distance runner in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) but have not stopped the operation, park officials said Tuesday evening.

“Today, snow, ice and strong winds at high elevations have impacted ground and air search efforts,” the National Park Service said in a news release. “Today’s search efforts are focused on RMNP Search and Rescue team members reviewing photographs from yesterday’s air reconnaissance operations, continuing ongoing investigations and planning for additional ground and aerial search operations.”

Chad Pallansch, 49, failed to return from a trail run on Sept. 27 and was reported missing the following day. His run started at the East Inlet trailhead on the west side of the park near Grand Lake and was supposed to span 28 miles, largely on established trails but with some of the route intended to be off-trail through steep talus slopes, the National Park Service said.

“Pallansch was last heard from around noon on Wednesday, Sept. 27, when a text that was received at that time indicated he was almost to the summit of Mount Alice and roughly 7 miles from the Bear Lake area,” the news release read.

His vehicle was found still parked at the trailhead.

Since then, ground crews, along with dog teams and aerial support, have combed through a wide area of the national park: North Inlet and East Inlet Trails, Mount Alice, Black Lake, Upper Glacier Gorge area, Thunder Lake, Lion Lakes, Sandbeach Lake, Boulder-Grand Pass, Lowell Peak, McHenry’s Peak, Arrowhead, Thatchtop, Stone Man Pass, Chiefs Head Peak, west ridge of Pagoda, Andrews Glacier, Upper Chaos Canyon, and Tyndall Glacier areas.

“Search efforts and the ongoing investigation have not provided further clues at this point,” the park said.

Officials say Pallansch is an experienced trail runner who has run in the park many times. He is described as 5-foot-7 and 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, and he was likely wearing a black ultralight jacket, black running shorts or leggings, and a gray fanny pack. He is believed to have been carrying a navigation device with him, but not one designed for emergency assistance.

“If you have information that could help investigators, if you may have seen or know Chad Pallansch, or if you were in the areas listed above on Sept. 27 [Editor’s note: see paragraph listing search areas], please contact us. You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know,” RMNP said.

To submit your information, call the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line at 888-653-0009, email nps_isb@nps.gov, or click here.

