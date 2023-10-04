Pueblo police on scene of potential barricaded suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are trying to bring a peaceful end to a potential standoff on the southwest side of the city.

The police department posted on social media just before 10:20 a.m. that officers were dealing with a “possible” barricaded person.

please avoid the area in the 4200 block of Surfwood Lane. Police are dealing with a possible barricaded person. This is an active scene. pic.twitter.com/YaqTpStxMA — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) October 4, 2023

The address is near Pueblo Boulevard.

No further information has been released. This is a developing story.

