Pueblo police on scene of potential barricaded suspect

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:32 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are trying to bring a peaceful end to a potential standoff on the southwest side of the city.

The police department posted on social media just before 10:20 a.m. that officers were dealing with a “possible” barricaded person.

The address is near Pueblo Boulevard.

No further information has been released. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash site on Highway 115 on Oct. 3, 2023.
Teen dead after crash on Highway 115 southwest of Colorado Springs
Crash scene on Bradley Road on Oct. 3, 2023.
2 hospitalized following serious crash in southeast Colorado Springs
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
‘I hope they can forgive my actions’: Colorado fence contractor pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars
Gov. Jared Polis signs four gun bills into law
New gun laws now in effect in Colorado
On the left: Victim James Montoya. On the right: Suspect, Jesus Arvizo.
WANTED: Suspect sought in Colorado homicide case, could be in Alamosa area

Latest News

Breaking News Alert.
Shelter-in-place ordered for a Colorado Springs apartment complex Wednesday
Cooler day on Wednesday
Nice and cool Wednesday
2 arrested following alleged brawl in northeast Colorado Springs
Fallen parole officer returns to Pueblo
Southern Colorado pays their respects to fallen officer