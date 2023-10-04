Pueblo police on scene of potential barricaded suspect
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:32 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are trying to bring a peaceful end to a potential standoff on the southwest side of the city.
The police department posted on social media just before 10:20 a.m. that officers were dealing with a “possible” barricaded person.
The address is near Pueblo Boulevard.
No further information has been released. This is a developing story.
