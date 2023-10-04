Prosecutors rest their case in Colorado Walgreens murder trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Prosecutors rested their case around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the trial for Joshua Johnson, who is accused of killing his teen coworker, Riley Whitelaw, at a Colorado Springs Walgreens in June 2022.

Thus far, jurors have heard testimony from Riley Whitelaw’s mother, the Walgreens manager who was working the night of the alleged crime, and a witness who says she was shopping at the Walgreens when she heard a scream.

Jurors saw surveillance video of that shopper turning her head as she heard the scream.

Jurors have heard from numerous investigators, including State Patrol Trooper Amber Garcia. She is one of the troopers who found Johnson walking along I-25 about one hundred miles south of Colorado Springs hours after the alleged crime.

Garcia told jurors, Johnson told her that night he was attacked at work by someone who he expects also hurt Riley Whitelaw. Johnson reportedly told the trooper, he then drove away from Colorado Springs out of fear and crashed his car.

Jurors then watched a video of Johnson being interviewed by Colorado Springs Police Department detective Stephen Aulino, in which Johnson gives Aulino the same explanation he gave the state trooper.

According to what the judge and attorneys said in court Tuesday, Wednesday is expected to start with Johnson deciding whether or not he will testify, followed by the defense’s case. The judge said it is possible the jury could start deliberating Wednesday, too.

