Police: 5+ pounds of meth among drugs seized in traffic stop north of Colorado Springs

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:27 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A joint effort by several agencies led to the seizure of nearly 6 pounds of meth and more 700 fentanyl-laced pills late last week.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says its Metro Narcotics detectives were tracking the activity of a vehicle linked to a drug trafficker out of the Pikes Peak region. Friday, the car was seen heading back from Denver.

“The Metro Narcotics Unit coordinated with Colorado State Patrol, Castle Rock Police Department, and the Douglas County Sheriffs Office to locate the suspect vehicle,” a CSPD lieutenant said. “Douglas County initiated a traffic stop.”

Along with finding two known drug distributors inside the car, CSPD says a K-9 alerted law enforcement that there could be drugs inside the car.

“A search of the vehicle yielded 5.96 pounds of methamphetamines, 74.8 grams (748 pills) of counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl, and 28.15 grams of cocaine,” CSPD said.

One of the men was arrested right then for felony narcotics distribution, identified only as “Mark.”

The other man was released pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash site on Highway 115 on Oct. 3, 2023.
Teen dead after crash on Highway 115 southwest of Colorado Springs
Gov. Jared Polis signs four gun bills into law
New gun laws now in effect in Colorado
Crash scene on Bradley Road on Oct. 3, 2023.
2 hospitalized following serious crash in southeast Colorado Springs
On the left: Victim James Montoya. On the right: Suspect, Jesus Arvizo.
WANTED: Suspect sought in Colorado homicide case, could be in Alamosa area
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
‘I hope they can forgive my actions’: Colorado fence contractor pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars

Latest News

10.4.23
Nice and Cool Wednesday
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
‘I hope they can forgive my actions’: Colorado fence contractor pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars
Chad Pallansch was reported overdue on Sept. 28, 2023, one day after he failed to return from a...
Search continues for missing distance runner in Rocky Mountain National Park
The crash site on Highway 115 on Oct. 3, 2023.
Teen dead after crash on Highway 115 southwest of Colorado Springs