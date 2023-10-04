Police: 5+ pounds of meth among drugs seized in traffic stop north of Colorado Springs

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A joint effort by several agencies led to the seizure of nearly 6 pounds of meth and more 700 fentanyl-laced pills late last week.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says its Metro Narcotics detectives were tracking the activity of a vehicle linked to a drug trafficker out of the Pikes Peak region. Friday, the car was seen heading back from Denver.

“The Metro Narcotics Unit coordinated with Colorado State Patrol, Castle Rock Police Department, and the Douglas County Sheriffs Office to locate the suspect vehicle,” a CSPD lieutenant said. “Douglas County initiated a traffic stop.”

Along with finding two known drug distributors inside the car, CSPD says a K-9 alerted law enforcement that there could be drugs inside the car.

“A search of the vehicle yielded 5.96 pounds of methamphetamines, 74.8 grams (748 pills) of counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl, and 28.15 grams of cocaine,” CSPD said.

One of the men was arrested right then for felony narcotics distribution, identified only as “Mark.”

The other man was released pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

