MISSING: Teen who lives with a developmental disability last seen in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning

Missing teen in Colorado Springs.
Missing teen in Colorado Springs.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:47 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are asking for help from the public with locating a missing teen.

The following was posted to social media on Wednesday at about 1:40 p.m.:

“Community Notification: Missing At Risk Juvenile CSPD is searching for 17 year-old Alena Frisby. Alena was last seen at 5 AM this morning at her home at the area around the da Vinci Academy at Middlecreek Parkway and Voyager Parkway. Alena is described as a mixed-race female, approximately 5ft tall and 80 lbs with long black hair. Alena suffers from a developmental disability. Anyone with information on Alena’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867), or 1-800-222-8477.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash site on Highway 115 on Oct. 3, 2023.
Teen dead after crash on Highway 115 southwest of Colorado Springs
Crash scene on Bradley Road on Oct. 3, 2023.
2 hospitalized following serious crash in southeast Colorado Springs
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
‘I hope they can forgive my actions’: Colorado fence contractor pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars
Gov. Jared Polis signs four gun bills into law
New gun laws now in effect in Colorado
On the left: Victim James Montoya. On the right: Suspect, Jesus Arvizo.
WANTED: Suspect sought in Colorado homicide case, could be in Alamosa area

Latest News

A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Verdict in for Colorado Springs Walgreens murder suspect accused of killing Riley Whitelaw
Ivy Liu
Arrest papers for former school board member in Colorado Springs area shed light on why she is accused of felony menacing
Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban...
Inmate assaulted at Florence U.S. Penitentiary in Colorado
Pueblo police officer injured during shooting, suspect in custody