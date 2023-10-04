MISSING: Teen who lives with a developmental disability last seen in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are asking for help from the public with locating a missing teen.

The following was posted to social media on Wednesday at about 1:40 p.m.:

“Community Notification: Missing At Risk Juvenile CSPD is searching for 17 year-old Alena Frisby. Alena was last seen at 5 AM this morning at her home at the area around the da Vinci Academy at Middlecreek Parkway and Voyager Parkway. Alena is described as a mixed-race female, approximately 5ft tall and 80 lbs with long black hair. Alena suffers from a developmental disability. Anyone with information on Alena’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867), or 1-800-222-8477.”

CSPD is searching for 17 year-old Alena Frisby. Alena was last seen at 5 AM this morning at her home at the area around the da Vinci Academy at Middlecreek Parkway and Voyager Parkway.

