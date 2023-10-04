Man guilty of multiple counts of child sex assault in Colorado Springs

Longshore is suspected of sexual assault on a child.
Longshore is suspected of sexual assault on a child.(CSPD)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found guilty of child sex crimes in Colorado Springs.

The investigation started in December of 2020. In 2021, additional victims were identified and interviewed about their sexual abuse in a Colorado Springs foster home. The suspect, Joel Longshore who was 46 at the time police arrested him, was taken into custody for multiple counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust in March of 2021.

Longshore was reportedly a foster father at the time of the abuse.

According to online court records, Longshore was found guilty of multiple charges on Wednesday including multiple counts of child sex assault with a pattern of abuse.

Longshore is scheduled for sentencing in the case on Dec. 21, 2023.

