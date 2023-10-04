Inmate assaulted at Florence U.S. Penitentiary in Colorado

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate was reportedly assaulted at the U.S. Penitentiary in Florence on Wednesday. The penitentiary is a high-security facility.

The identity of the inmate was not immediately shared with the public. A representative with the Federal Bureau of Prisons provided KKTV with the following statement on the incident:

“On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m., an incarcerated individual was assaulted at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Florence in Florence, Colorado,” part of the statement reads. “Responding employees isolated and contained the incident and at no time was the public in danger. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No employees were injured during the incident. One incarcerated individual sustained injuries requiring outside medical treatment.”

Details on how serious the injuries are were not shared in the statement.

The representative added anyone planning to visit should check this website first for updates.

