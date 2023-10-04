“I hope they can forgive my actions,” Colorado fence contractor pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado fence contractor will have to pay tens of thousands of dollars in restitution to customers he stole from.

In court on Tuesday, Gary Gardner entered two guilty pleas for two cases in which he stole from customers. He entered two plea agreements in which he will have to pay a total of more than $42,000 to customers and serve two years of probation.

11 News first learned about the case in 2022 when customers made calls to the newsroom. They said Gardner would promise to build a new fence, collect the money to do so, and then abandon the project. La Rita Mason, one of the victims in the case and the Vice President of the Fountain Creek Villa Homeowners Association, said Gardner was hired in 2019, but it was years later that she learned what was going on.

“It was not until last year, 2022, that I happened to arrive in town and turn on the TV and see the investigative interview that was being done by KKTV,” Mason said.

She was referring to an interview done by 11 News, in which Gardner said he plans on reimbursing everyone and that he was suffering from two brain tumors. However, he did not provide proof of this happening.

In court Tuesday, he did present checks to reimburse those impacted as part of the plea agreement. He also provided a statement, both to the judge and to 11 News, seen below:

The last couple years have been very humbling for me. I didn’t realize it at the time, but I was hurting families that trusted me with their hard earned money. They were excited to have my company build them a beautiful fence. Instead they got a myriad of excuses and lies. They did not deserve the way they were treated. I wholeheartedly regret my actions. I also hurt my own family. Because of my decisions and actions, my children were bullied, people were attacking my wife on social media, death threats and my entire family was humiliated, because I was a bad business owner. My dad and I started this business back in 2001. We fought hard to build the best fences and and deliver outstanding customer service. He passed away in February of 2020, and I miss him dearly. That said, he would be so disappointed and disgusted about how I burned down what he worked so hard to achieve. I also disappointed the high school kids that I train in basketball. I tell them to have integrity and treat others with respect. I see the disappointment in their eyes when they see me. In 2012 my wife of 15 years passed away and l promised her I would raise our kids to be great humans. I need to lead by example. This experience has changed me. I am not the same person I was before. I was a cocky business owner who thought only of himself. For the victims I have hurt, I sincerely apologize. You did not deserve the mess I dragged you into. Today I have brought the money to make this whole again. I hope they can forgive my actions, as I move on to a new phase in my life.

For Mason, though, it was a bittersweet conclusion to a years-long saga.

She said it was a long process getting the case to move forward. She claimed courts and members of law enforcement would only try it as a civil case and that it wouldn’t move forward as such.

Mason credited 11 News’ Call for Action team in getting it seen as a criminal case, a move she said allowed for justice to be served. However, she said she had hoped for more.

“For about five or six people and then us, representing a homeowners association of just four units with five people involved, we were able to get our full restitution,” Mason said. “But it’s not fair to all these other people that lost all this money and will not get restitution and neither will I get him, the comfort of knowing he was in jail or prison for his theft.”

In court, Gardner’s past was also brought up, with the judge mentioning a past conviction, as well as the fact that Gardner would often refuse to show up in court for the cases he was tried for.

The judge echoed Mason’s sentiment, reminding Gardner that he could seek jail time, but ultimately, choosing not to because of both the prosecution and defense in the case urging him to accept the plea deal. In the end, the judge warned Gardner about future infractions, stating he didn’t want to see him back in the courtroom.

Mason said she wants to warn any possible future customers of Gardner about his practices. She claimed in the courtroom, Gardner wouldn’t make eye contact with her, signalling what she felt was a lack of remorse.

But Gardner said he hopes to turn over a new leaf, getting everyone the money they are owed, and working to be a better person. He submitted the restitution checks immediately after the sentencing, something the prosecution noted was a rare occurrence in a criminal case.

