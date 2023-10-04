Colorado Springs Walgreens murder trial now in the hands of the jury for the killing of Riley Whitelaw

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A jury will now decide if a man is guilty of murder tied to 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens.

The case was handed over to the jury at about 12:25 p.m. on Thursday.

On June 11, 2022, authorities received a call after someone found a body in the break room of the Walgreens located near Centennial and Vindicator. Officers swarmed the business and a murder investigation was underway. According to arrest papers obtained by 11 News, a manager had reviewed surveillance video and saw an employee identified as Joshua Johnson stacking bins in front of a surveillance camera. The manager also reported seeing Johnson tape paper over windows in the area of the break room and the “restroom closed” sign was placed in the area to keep people out.

Johnson was eventually arrested the next day about 100 miles outside of Colorado Springs in the Walsenburg area by Colorado State Patrol troopers.

The arrest papers add that several weeks before she was killed, Riley asked for a different schedule because “Joshua made her feel uncomfortable.” Another employee told investigators that Joshua started acting jealous when Riley’s boyfriend started working there about three months earlier.

Johnson chose not to testify in court. Johnson’s defense claims another man, allegedly named Alan Wise, was known for frequenting the store and digging through dumpsters and is responsible for the murder of Whitelaw.

TIMELINE OF THE CASE:

June 11, 2022: Riley’s body was found inside the Colorado Springs Walgreens

June 12, 2022: Johnson was arrested about 100 miles away, suspected of murdering Riley

Sept. 25, 2023: Jury selection for the trial begins

Oct. 3, 2023: Prosecution rests

Oct. 4, 2023: Defense rests, closing statements started

