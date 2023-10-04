Colorado Springs police officer, employees allegedly assaulted by shoplifting suspect

Colorado Springs police cruiser
Colorado Springs police cruiser(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:44 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police officer and store employees were assaulted during a shoplifting incident Tuesday.

The incident was reported at an unnamed business in the 700 block of South 8th Street just before 5:30 p.m.

“An officer working extra duty was assaulted while attempting to serve a summons to a shoplifting suspect. The officer and store employees sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene,” a Colorado Springs Police lieutenant said.

The suspect was arrested, and jail records indicate he remains in custody Wednesday morning. Police have identified him as John Ballinger and say he’s facing charges for assault on a peace officer, obstruction of a peace officer, and resisting arrest, along with several unrelated felony warrants.

