Bristol Brewing Company's Ventucci Pumpkin Ale is coming back

Give Back Mix Pack.
Give Back Mix Pack.(Bristol Brewing Co.)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:03 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular adult beverage is coming back to Colorado Springs!

Bristol Brewing Company announced their 12-pack of Benefit Beers, the Give Back Mix Pack, will be available soon. The mix pack includes Pumpkin Ale, Smoked Porter and Pinon Nut Brown. Bristol donates one hundred percent of the profits from the 12-pack to three local organizations: Venetucci Farm, The Friends of Cheyenne Cañon, and Smokebrush Foundation for the Arts. The mix pack is expected to start arriving in local stores Oct. 25.

“Brewing these Benefit Beers has been a true labor of love for us for the past 15 years,” said Mike Bristol, the brewery’s owner. “Not only do we love drinking the beers, but we love seeing the results: new trails in Cheyenne Cañon, creative arts projects throughout our community, and the preservation of a treasured local farm.”

A party for the mix pack at Bristol Pub is scheduled for Oct. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.

A “truckload” of pumpkins was donated by Smith Farms of Rocky Ford to help brew the pumpkin beer.

