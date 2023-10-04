Baggage screening halted for nearly 2 hours after TSA finds skull in bag

Officers inspected the skull and discovered it was made of plastic, putty, and a 9-volt battery...
Officers inspected the skull and discovered it was made of plastic, putty, and a 9-volt battery and sensor.(TSA / BON VOYAGED /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) – Baggage screening at Salt Lake City International Airport was halted for nearly two hours after TSA officials found a skull inside a checked bag.

According to a news release from the TSA, the suspicious item was found Sept. 18 after an explosive detector flagged it as a potential security threat.

TSA officers saw what appeared to be a skull “with unidentifiable components inside” on the X-ray screen. The item resembled an explosive device, TSA officials said.

Officers inspected the skull and discovered it was made of plastic, putty, and a 9-volt battery and sensor.

After speaking with the passenger who brought the skull, it was determined to be a medical training device for surgeons to teach them how to conduct a lobotomy.

Although it was not an explosive device, TSA officers determined the item was not permitted to travel on a commercial aircraft. It was held by the TSA until it could be picked up by the traveler when he returned to Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash site on Highway 115 on Oct. 3, 2023.
Teen dead after crash on Highway 115 southwest of Colorado Springs
Crash scene on Bradley Road on Oct. 3, 2023.
2 hospitalized following serious crash in southeast Colorado Springs
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
‘I hope they can forgive my actions’: Colorado fence contractor pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars
Gov. Jared Polis signs four gun bills into law
New gun laws now in effect in Colorado
On the left: Victim James Montoya. On the right: Suspect, Jesus Arvizo.
WANTED: Suspect sought in Colorado homicide case, could be in Alamosa area

Latest News

Lewis, a giant talking pumpkin decoration, has gone viral for insisting he is not a...
‘My name is Lewis’: Giant pumpkin Halloween decoration goes viral for catchphrase
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 6,...
US officials to meet with counterparts in Mexico on drugs, arms trafficking and migration
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe,...
Tropical Storm Philippe soaks northeast Caribbean on a path toward Bermuda, New England and Canada
Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., talks to reporters hours before Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.,...
House is left paralyzed as divided Republicans search for new leader after McCarthy’s ouster
Duane "Keffe D" Davis is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday,...
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting makes first court appearance in Las Vegas