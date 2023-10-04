Arrest papers for former school board member in Colorado Springs area shed light on why she is accused of felony menacing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman, who is also a former D-49 school board member, is accused of felony menacing among other charges.

Ivy Liu was recently a school board member in District 49. She reportedly moved out of her district in a failed attempt to get on the upcoming ballot for a different district following redistricting. She lacked the required qualified signatures to get on the ballot. Click here for more on that story.

Liu was arrested recently following an incident on Sept. 30 involving herself and a tenant of hers. According to arrest papers obtained by KKTV 11 News, police were called to a home along Arroyo Street at about 12:11 p.m. by both Liu and a tenant of hers. KKTV 11 News is choosing to leave the alleged victim’s full name out of this article, however, his name is public record and was listed in the arrest papers.

According to the arrest papers, Liu claimed her tenant was inside the residence and was drunk. The tenant told investigators he had paid his rent and was good up until the 30th of September. The tenant explained he was renting one of the upstairs bedrooms from Liu and there was a dispute over a $100 difference. The tenant was reportedly trying to move out of the time and said the front door was locked, so he entered through the back door.

“[The tenant] stated he was attempting to move out and had arrived at the residence to collect his items,” the arrest papers read. “[The tenant] stated, while he was packing his room, he heard Ivy enter, through the front door and start yelling his name. [The tenant] stated he came out of his room to see what was going on and went to the top of the stairs. [The tenant] said, from the top of the stairs, he could see Ivy and saw that she had a handgun and was pointing it at him. [The tenant] stated he was in fear for his life, due to the [gun’s] presence, and feared that Ivy pointing the gun at him was especially dangerous as she could fire it on accident, killing him.”

The arrest affidavit adds that police could smell the odor of an “unknown alcoholic beverage on [The tenant’s] person,’” but the tenant didn’t display any other signs of intoxication.

Liu explained to police she had been giving her tenant “breaks because he was young” referring to the rent, according to arrest papers. Liu believed her tenant had a gambling issue and was running out of money, and that’s why he wasn’t able to pay rent. She reportedly made an agreement with him to move out on 9:30 after he paid rent that he owed and to meet with him at 1 p.m. on Sept. 30. Ivy admitted she drew her gun out, according to arrest papers, but held it at her side pointing it downward saying it was done in the event that her tenant produced a handgun.

Police recovered Liu’s handgun at the scene, which had a live hollow point round in the chamber.

An officer reportedly explained to Liu she needed to go through the process of evicting her tenant if she wanted her tenant to leave and he was refusing to do so.

You can read the arrest papers at the bottom of this article. Liu’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 12.

Liu was charged with felony menacing, tampering, and false imprisonment. KKTV 11 News has reached out to Liu for comment and we are waiting to hear back.

While the case numbers are the same, 23CR4374, for the affidavit and court appearances, Liu’s name is spelled LUI according to online court records, but Liu according to the affidavit.

KKTV 11 News chose to redact the alleged victim’s full name and date of birth in the arrest papers. We left his first name in the document.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.