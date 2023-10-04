2 arrested following alleged brawl in northeast Colorado Springs

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:58 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were arrested following a fight on the far northeast side of Colorado Springs.

Police say they were called to Cumbre Vista Way just before 3 a.m. Wednesday on a reported disturbance involving a gun.

“Upon officers’ arrival on scene, they located three persons engaged in a physical disturbance in the street. One male suspect was being held down by two other subjects,” a CSPD lieutenant said.

Police say the man who was pinned down managed to free himself when officers arrived. He was swiftly detained after the officers allegedly saw him sit up and toss and handgun away.

“The suspect was arrested for felony menacing charges,” the lieutenant said.

Another man on the scene is facing charges for DUI and prohibited use of weapons.

No serious injuries were reported.

