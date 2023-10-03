WATCH LIVE: Local law enforcement escorting fallen parole officer home to Pueblo

By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:26 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local law enforcement agencies will escort fallen parole officer Christine Guerin Sandoval from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office in Colorado Springs home to Pueblo on Tuesday afternoon.

The procession is expected to begin at around 3:15 p.m. A livestream of the escort will be available at the top of this article.

Officer Guerin Sandoval died in the line of duty last Thursday. She served as a member of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office for more than a decade before she worked for the Colorado Department of Corrections.

A GoFundMe has been set up for her family, it can be found here.

