Suspect arrested in Aurora after shooting, car chase

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:37 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect was arrested in Aurora overnight after stealing a vehicle and shooting the driver, then leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Police say the vehicle was stolen in Denver, and the victim was shot in the arm early Tuesday morning while trying to get his car back by himself.

Aurora officers found the stolen car about an hour after the shooting.

“[Police] became involved in a brief pursuit that ended with the suspect crashing at 6th Avenue and Del Mar Circle,” the Aurora Police Department said.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities say crime victims should never try to take matters into their own hands; always contact a local law enforcement agency for help.

