New gun law in Colorado already facing legal challenges

Colorado is facing a lawsuit over new gun law
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:38 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A state law that went into effect Sunday is already facing a legal challenge. Coloradans now have to wait at least three days after buying a firearm to receive it. That was signed by Governor Jared Polis on April 28, 2023.

Now, a group is filing a lawsuit against it calling the waiting period “unconstitutional.”

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group originally filed a lawsuit against the new law back in April, when it was first signed. However, because the law was not in effect yet, a judge ruled there was no standing, so the group withdrew their suit. As soon as it went into effect Sunday, October 1. they re-filed.

The same organization is also behind a lawsuit against the 21 year old age restriction on firearms, which was only in effect for less than a day before a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction.

Gun store owners 11News spoke with said they don’t think the waiting period law will stick.

“When you purchase a gun, we do paperwork and we date that,” said Paul Paradis, the owner of Paradise Gun Store in Colorado Springs.

Gun buyers will now have to wait three days from purchasing a gun to actually obtaining it. It’s tracked by the date on your background check.

“A right delayed is a right denied. We firmly believe that and that’s why we filed that lawsuit because of our constitutional freedoms,” said Taylor Rhodes, the Executive Director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners.

Paradis, who has owned his gun store for more than four decades in Colorado Springs, said he is not worried about the new law.

“For a really small store that doesn’t have very many guns, that could be problematic, but for me, it’s not going to have any effect at all,” said Paradis.

We reached out to Governor Jared Polis’s office as he is named as the defendant in the lawsuit. A spokesperson with his office shared this statement with 11News, “We don’t typically comment on pending litigation, but this law is important to reducing gun violence and making Colorado one of the top ten safest states.”

Another Colorado law that went into effect on October 1 makes it easier for the families of gun violence victims to file lawsuits against gun merchants and manufacturers.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

