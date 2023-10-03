‘Iron Fire’ burning in northwest Colorado now 50 percent contained

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews continued to make progress on a wildfire burning in northwestern Colorado Monday, bringing it from 30 percent to 50 percent Monday.

“Firefighters took advantage of moderated fire behavior, and as a result, containment has increased,” the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Iron Fire started Friday morning 18 miles northwest of the town of Craig and rapidly grew to more than 7,000 acres. The area is largely remote, though six structures are threatened. No evacuations have been issued.

Seventy-one firefighters were working the blaze Monday. Crews report minimal growth Monday, with most of the fire’s activity happening inside the fire lines. At last report, the fire was listed at 7,361 acres.

A rain/snow mix is expected over the fire Tuesday, which could help further with fire suppression efforts.

The sheriff’s office says if weather permits, aircraft may still be used to extinguish the fire. It reminds the public to avoid using drones in the area.

“Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) or drones must never fly near wildfires, as UAS are difficult to see and drone pilots have no way of communicating with firefighting aircraft. The only UAS or drones able to fly are agency-owned and operated and have been assigned to work on the wildfire and have communication with air operations. Remember if you fly, we can’t!”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.