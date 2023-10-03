Former District 49 school board member arrested

Ivy Liu
Ivy Liu(CSPD)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:10 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We are working to find out more about a former school board member who has been arrested.

Colorado Springs police confirm to us that Ivy Liu was arrested on possible charges of felony menacing.

11 News reached out to Liu for comment. We’ll let you know what we hear back.

Liu used to work for D-49, but when she moved residences in a failed attempt to be on the upcoming ballot for a different district, she was removed from her seat. The attempt came after redistricting.

D-49 did not comment since she is no longer on the school board.

We will update this article as we learn more,

