Deadly crash closes both directions of Highway 115 southwest of Colorado Springs
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:43 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash forced the closure of Highway 115 southwest of Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
Colorado State Patrol is reporting authorities received a call at 12:26 p.m. for a rollover crash. At least one person died at the scene.
The last time this article was updated at 12:40 p.m., both directions were closed according to CDOT. The crash site was between County Road F45 and Barrett Road.
