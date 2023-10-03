Deadly crash closes both directions of Highway 115 southwest of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash forced the closure of Highway 115 southwest of Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Colorado State Patrol is reporting authorities received a call at 12:26 p.m. for a rollover crash. At least one person died at the scene.

The last time this article was updated at 12:40 p.m., both directions were closed according to CDOT. The crash site was between County Road F45 and Barrett Road.

