Crews responding to serious crash in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - First responders were on scene of a crash requiring a Flight for Life response on Tuesday afternoon in southeast Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs firefighters shared to social media that they were on scene on Bradley Road, three miles east of Marksheffel, at 5:15 p.m. As of this article’s last update, Bradley Road was closed in both directions.

Officials have asked drivers to find alternate routes.

11 News has a crew headed on scene, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

