Carjacking suspect allegedly leads Colorado Springs police on car chase

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:14 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A carjacking suspect led police on a chase in Colorado Springs Monday night before losing control of the stolen vehicle and crashing.

The victim called 911 at 10 p.m. and told dispatchers an armed suspect had stolen their car near Murray Boulevard and Bijou Street. Nearly three and a half hours later, officers spotted that vehicle nearly 2 miles away on South Academy. Police tried to pull the suspect over, but he refused to stop.

Officers followed the stolen car north on Academy. Nearly 3 miles into the chase, the suspect lost control of the car and wrecked just south of Constitution Avenue. He was uninjured and taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Eric Jones. Jones is facing charges of aggravated robbery, vehicular eluding, motor vehicle theft, and possession of weapons by a previous offender. He was already wanted on two unrelated felony warrants for menacing and aggravated robbery.

No officers were involved in the crash, nor were any bystanders.

