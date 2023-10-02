“You deserve to be happy, you deserve to have support,” local organization works with city to raise awareness for growing domestic violence issue

Local organization works with city to raise awareness for rising domestic violence cases
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:06 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An organization that has been helping domestic violence survivors for a decade is working with the city of Colorado Springs to raise awareness for what they call a growing issue.

Kingdom Builders Family Life Center partnered with city officials to mark Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. The declaration was read by Councilmember Michelle Talarico, who was joined by Kingdom Builders CEO Lisa Jenkins and Thomas Thompson from Mayor Yemi Mobolade’s office.

Event coordinator Briana Geter said joining the city in making the declaration is important for changing the narrative of domestic violence.

“A lot of those that have been harmed by domestic violence themselves are not reaching out for help because they’re embarrassed or they don’t know where to go,” she said.

Kingdom Builders offers resources for anyone who needs them. Jenkins said it is a team effort to not only help survivors, but also encourage people to reach out. Geter said helping change that narrative is the first step in getting people comfortable with seeking help.

“I understand there’s a level of shame that comes with it, like I don’t want my family to know, I don’t want my friends to know, but knowing that you deserve to be happy, you deserve to have support, you deserve to have love it’s really the message I want to put out,” Geter said.

Kingdom Builders officials said education is just as important as the resources they offer, and they are working to spread their message to reach as many people as possible. They report more than 90 people having been killed in domestic violence incidents in 2021. In El Paso County alone, the coroner reports having investigated 23 domestic violence deaths in 2022.

Next week, Kingdom Builders will be working to educate the community on the growing issue and raising money to help more people. They will hold a two-day conference at the Double Tree hotel on the 12 and 13, with a 10-year anniversary gala on the 14. 11 News is a sponsor of the gala and you can get tickets here.

