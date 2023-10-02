WATCH LIVE: Proclamation for October Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kingdom Builders Family Life Center, an organization dedicated to addressing domestic violence victims, is announcing their reading of the 2023 City of Colorado Springs Proclamation for October Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.

You can watch the proclamation live at the top of this article starting at about 11:30 a.m.

A 24/7 Crisis Line is set up to support victims of domestic violence, you can call 719-464-4647.

