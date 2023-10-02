WATCH LIVE: Proclamation for October Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month in Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:18 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kingdom Builders Family Life Center, an organization dedicated to addressing domestic violence victims, is announcing their reading of the 2023 City of Colorado Springs Proclamation for October Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.

You can watch the proclamation live at the top of this article starting at about 11:30 a.m.

A 24/7 Crisis Line is set up to support victims of domestic violence, you can call 719-464-4647.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police says they first got the call of the drowning around 3:09 p.m Saturday....
Man arrested in connection to boy who reportedly drowned at Memorial Park
Cars, property hit by gunfire in southeast Colorado Springs
Gov. Jared Polis signs four gun bills into law
New gun laws now in effect in Colorado
Danella Tafoya
Woman arrested in connection to stabbing which caused standoff, southeast of Colorado Springs Airport
Teen killed following shooting outside Aurora mall

Latest News

The area where the burn was taking place in late September 2023.
El Paso County sheriff touts success of recent prescribed burn
Colorado Springs Police says they first got the call of the drowning around 3:09 p.m Saturday....
Man arrested in connection to boy who reportedly drowned at Memorial Park
View of I-25 in Colorado Springs Oct. 2,2023 10 a.m.
Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Oct. 2, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast
Danella Tafoya
Woman arrested in connection to stabbing which caused standoff, southeast of Colorado Springs Airport