WANTED: Mail theft suspects in Colorado Springs, $20,000 reward offered

U.S. Mail theft suspects.
U.S. Mail theft suspects.(USPIS)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:41 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The United States Postal Inspection Service is asking for help with identifying two people suspected of stealing mail.

The alleged crimes were carried out between Sept. 7 and the 25 at the Quail Run Apartments. The complex is located north of Dublin Boulevard to the west N. Academy Boulevard.

If you have any information that could help, you’re asked to call 1-877-876-2455, say “Law Enforcement” and reference case number 4006297-MT.

