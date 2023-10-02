Southern Colorado law enforcement find stolen cars tied to Pueblo theft ring

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado law enforcement have recovered three stolen cars tied to a group of kids.

A team comprised of the Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County and Fremont County sheriff’s offices, and Colorado State Patrol located the vehicles last week.

“All three appeared to be tied to a group of juveniles who have been stealing vehicles from areas in and around Pueblo,” the Pueblo Police Department said.

A boy tied to the car theft ring tried fleeing from officers.

“The juvenile male was located hiding in the backyard of a residence, taken into custody, and later released to a parent,” the police department said. “During the chase, the juvenile male dropped a backpack, which was found to contain an AR-15 rifle. Closer inspection found it to be a pellet gun.”

No other arrests have been reported.

The recovery of those three vehicles are part of an ongoing effort by that law enforcement team to track down stolen vehicles. The Pueblo Police Department says the team also had recent success finding cars with phony plates, and even located a car wanted in connection to a hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on vehicle thefts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

