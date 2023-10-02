Serious crash involving motorcyclist in Colorado Springs Monday

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:28 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash involving a motorcyclist was under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call just after noon for the crash in the area of Jet Wing Drive and E. Fountain Boulevard on the southeast side of the city.

When KKTV 11 News arrived at the scene at about 12:40 p.m., both directions of Jet Wing were closed in the area.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major crash likely impacting traffic.

