Pedestrian hit in crosswalk at Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was injured while crossing at a busy intersection in Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Police tell 11 News the pedestrian was in a crosswalk at San Miguel and Academy when they were hit by a driver trying to make a left turn. The pedestrian’s injuries were not life-threatening, but they were transported to the hospital for treatment.

No citations have been given at the time of this writing. Police say the pedestrian had the right of way.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.