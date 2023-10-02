Pedestrian hit in crosswalk at Colorado Springs intersection

Police at the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash at San Miguel and Academy on Oct. 2, 2023.
Police at the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash at San Miguel and Academy on Oct. 2, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was injured while crossing at a busy intersection in Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Police tell 11 News the pedestrian was in a crosswalk at San Miguel and Academy when they were hit by a driver trying to make a left turn. The pedestrian’s injuries were not life-threatening, but they were transported to the hospital for treatment.

No citations have been given at the time of this writing. Police say the pedestrian had the right of way.

