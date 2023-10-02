New gun laws take effect in Colorado Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two new gun laws that impact buying a gun, as well as the ability to sue gun sellers, take affect Sunday.

They were both signed into law earlier this year by Governor Jared Polis and are part of four total laws impacting gun owners.

The first introduces a waiting period to deliver firearms. It was signed into law in April. With the new law, there is a new three day waiting period before a firearms seller can deliver the gun to a purchaser, according to the language of the bill that was signed.

It also allows sellers to wait to deliver the gun until a background check can be completed for the person buying it. Should someone violate this law, it is now punishable by a $500 fine for the first offense, and another $500 to $5,000 fine for a second or subsequent offense.

The waiting period doesn’t apply for antique firearms.

The second law alters liability actions against manufacturers of firearms and ammunition.

The language of the law states manufacturers cannot violate the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, which lays out certain protections for anyone making purchases in the state.

Under the new law, families of victims of gun violence, as well as the victims themselves, can now sue manufacturers who they claim are in violation of the act more easily. The new law removes certain limitations.

When the laws were signed, Governor Jared Polis said, “We are taking some important steps to help make Colorado one of the ten safest states.”

However, the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners called the new laws a violation of their second amendment rights. On Sunday, after the laws took effect, RMGO sent a statement saying they are refiling a lawsuit against Colorado’s waiting period law.

“Today, gun owners are feeling the wrath of Colorado’s anti-gun politicians, and my goal is to stop them from using the legal precedent set in last year’s Bruen decision. This unconstitutional delay of acquiring firearms must not stand,” said Taylor Rhodes, the executive director of the group.

He cited the Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. In it, the Court decided New York’s requirement for getting an unrestricted license for carrying a concealed weapon violated the 14th Amendment, preventing people from getting means of self-defense.

According to Rhodes, the lawsuit seeks to prevent the enforcement of the new law.

11 News reached out to Governor Jared Polis’ office for a response to the re-filed lawsuit and will update this article when we get it.

