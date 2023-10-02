Monday’s Most Wanted: Oct. 2

Monday's Most Wanted for Oct. 2, 2023.
Monday's Most Wanted for Oct. 2, 2023.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:48 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman wanted on 10 charges is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Waymon Deason, 52, is wanted for first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, harassment and violation of protection order. He’s described as a white male with red hair and blue eyes and is 6 feet tall and 220 pounds.

garcia

Spencer Garcia, 24, faces charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, violent crime with weapon used, and violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury. He’s white, 5-foot-9, 199 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

marquez-avila

Armando Gomez-Lopez, 32, is wanted for second- and third-degree assault, as well as criminal mischief. He’s a white male with brown hair and brown eyes and is 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds.

griffin-kohn

Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Griffin-Kohn is wanted on several charges, including second-degree assault involving strangulation, third-degree assault, felony menacing and false imprisonment. He’s described as a white male standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

hutt

Marquise Hutt is facing second-degree assault and child abuse charges. He’s described as a 37-year-old Black male standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Dwight Mosser, 53, is facing second-degree kidnapping charges, assault with strangulation charges, felony menacing charges, false imprisonment charges and harassment charges. Mosser is described as a 5-foot-10 white male weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Micah Watson, 20, is is accused of first-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, and illegal discharge of a firearm. Watson is described as a 5-foot-10, 145-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

Crystal Wittman, 41, is wanted on a laundry list of charges, including two counts of robbery, aggravated robbery, third-degree assault, harassment, theft, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, identity theft, motor vehicle theft, and obstructing a peace officer. She’s described as a white female, 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

