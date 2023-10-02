Mayor presents 2024 budget to Colorado Springs City Council

Mayor Yemi Mobolade presented a 2024 budget to the Colorado Springs City Council Monday.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to city representatives, the General Fund budget for 2024 will be $428.3 million, which is more than $7 million more than the 2023 budget.

The mayor, City Council president and city’s Chief Financial Director spoke at a news conference on Monday about the 2024 budget expected, where they said a number of programs will see growth with the new budget, such as school zone funding, emergency personnel salaries and data recovery.

The council will have a few committee and full council sessions with the budget throughout October before a public hearing on the budget occurs on October 23.

