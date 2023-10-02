Law enforcement to escort fallen parole officer to Pueblo on Tuesday

Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in an on-duty hit-and-run crash.
Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in an on-duty hit-and-run crash.(Colorado Department of Corrections)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:37 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police and Colorado State Patrol will be escorting fallen Colorado Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval from El Paso County to Pueblo, where she lived, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said members of the community and other law enforcement agencies are invited to line a portion of the route to pay their respects to Officer Guerin Sandoval. A map of the section of Highway 85/87 where those groups will be allowed to line up is available at the bottom of this article.

The escort is expected to begin at 3:15 p.m.

Police have asked that people do not line up at the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, where the escort will be leaving from.

Traffic on I-25 from South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs to the 6th Street exit in Pueblo will be affected for an extended period of time starting at 3:15 p.m.

