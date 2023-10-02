‘Iron Fire’ burning in northwest Colorado now 30 percent contained

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters brought a wildfire burning in northwestern Colorado to 30 percent containment over the weekend, despite high winds in the region.

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office says the wind grounded planes, preventing an aerial attack on the Iron Fire, but that even so, firefighters made progress in both containment and suppression efforts.

“The fire did not have significant growth outside of the initial attack footprint, with most activity occurring in interior islands of previously unburned fuels,” the sheriff’s office said.

The blaze started Friday morning 18 miles northwest of the town of Craig and rapidly grew to more than 7,000 acres. The area is largely remote, though six structures are threatened. No evacuations have been issued.

Forty-five firefighters were working the fire as of Sunday night, and firefighters would remain out there until the blaze was at 100 percent containment, said the sheriff’s office.

Other than gusty wind, the weather Sunday proved advantageous, with increased cloud coverage and precipitation decreasing the fire activity.

The sheriff’s office says if weather permits, aircraft may still be used to extinguish the fire. It reminds the public to avoid using drones in the area.

“Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) or drones must never fly near wildfires, as UAS are difficult to see and drone pilots have no way of communicating with firefighting aircraft. The only UAS or drones able to fly are agency-owned and operated and have been assigned to work on the wildfire and have communication with air operations. Remember if you fly, we can’t!”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.