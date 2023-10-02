‘Iron Fire’ burning in northwest Colorado now 30 percent contained

The Iron Fire is burning in Moffat County in the northwest part of Colorado.
The Iron Fire is burning in Moffat County in the northwest part of Colorado.(Moffat County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:55 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters brought a wildfire burning in northwestern Colorado to 30 percent containment over the weekend, despite high winds in the region.

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office says the wind grounded planes, preventing an aerial attack on the Iron Fire, but that even so, firefighters made progress in both containment and suppression efforts.

“The fire did not have significant growth outside of the initial attack footprint, with most activity occurring in interior islands of previously unburned fuels,” the sheriff’s office said.

The blaze started Friday morning 18 miles northwest of the town of Craig and rapidly grew to more than 7,000 acres. The area is largely remote, though six structures are threatened. No evacuations have been issued.

Forty-five firefighters were working the fire as of Sunday night, and firefighters would remain out there until the blaze was at 100 percent containment, said the sheriff’s office.

Other than gusty wind, the weather Sunday proved advantageous, with increased cloud coverage and precipitation decreasing the fire activity.

The sheriff’s office says if weather permits, aircraft may still be used to extinguish the fire. It reminds the public to avoid using drones in the area.

“Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) or drones must never fly near wildfires, as UAS are difficult to see and drone pilots have no way of communicating with firefighting aircraft. The only UAS or drones able to fly are agency-owned and operated and have been assigned to work on the wildfire and have communication with air operations. Remember if you fly, we can’t!”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police says they first got the call of the drowning around 3:09 p.m Saturday....
Man arrested in connection to boy who reportedly drowned at Memorial Park
Cars, property hit by gunfire in southeast Colorado Springs
Gov. Jared Polis signs four gun bills into law
New gun laws now in effect in Colorado
Danella Tafoya
Woman arrested in connection to stabbing which caused standoff, southeast of Colorado Springs Airport
Teen killed following shooting outside Aurora mall

Latest News

One of the cars recovered during a recent operation in Pueblo.
Southern Colorado law enforcement find stolen cars tied to Pueblo theft ring
Gov. Jared Polis signs four gun bills into law
New gun laws now in effect in Colorado
Monday's Most Wanted for Oct. 2, 2023.
Monday’s Most Wanted: Oct. 2
Katie Pelton
Voice of the consumer: There is help for combating hidden fees
Divers with South Metro Fire Rescue search Chatfield Reservoir for a male paddleboarder...
Body of missing paddleboarder recovered from Colorado reservoir