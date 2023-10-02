Fundraiser to help family of fallen parole officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A GoFundMe page has been verified by the website’s administrators as a legitimate fund to help the family of fallen parole officer, Christine Guerin Sandoval.

Click here to view or donate to the verified fundraiser.

The description on the GoFundMe page, written by the page organizer, reads in part, “Christine had a heart of gold and smile that would light up the darkest room! She was always thinking of other people and now it is our turn to help her beautiful family.”

Guerin Sandoval died in the line of duty in Colorado Springs when approaching a suspect to serve a warrant. That suspect, Justin Kula, drove his car into Guerin Sandoval, killing her and injuring another officer.

The Fallen Officer Fund of Colorado is also stepping in to help in light of Guerin Sandoval’s death.

“We provide immediate financial assistance to any sworn line-of-duty death in the State of Colorado, which includes Parole Officers,” said Chad Read, President of the Fallen Officer Fund of Colorado.

