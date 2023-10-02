Fundraiser to help family of fallen parole officer

Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in an on-duty hit-and-run crash.
Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in an on-duty hit-and-run crash.(Colorado Department of Corrections)
By Melissa Henry
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A GoFundMe page has been verified by the website’s administrators as a legitimate fund to help the family of fallen parole officer, Christine Guerin Sandoval.

Click here to view or donate to the verified fundraiser.

The description on the GoFundMe page, written by the page organizer, reads in part, “Christine had a heart of gold and smile that would light up the darkest room! She was always thinking of other people and now it is our turn to help her beautiful family.”

Guerin Sandoval died in the line of duty in Colorado Springs when approaching a suspect to serve a warrant. That suspect, Justin Kula, drove his car into Guerin Sandoval, killing her and injuring another officer.

The Fallen Officer Fund of Colorado is also stepping in to help in light of Guerin Sandoval’s death.

“We provide immediate financial assistance to any sworn line-of-duty death in the State of Colorado, which includes Parole Officers,” said Chad Read, President of the Fallen Officer Fund of Colorado.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police says they first got the call of the drowning around 3:09 p.m Saturday....
Man arrested in connection to boy who reportedly drowned at Memorial Park
Cars, property hit by gunfire in southeast Colorado Springs
Gov. Jared Polis signs four gun bills into law
New gun laws now in effect in Colorado
Danella Tafoya
Woman arrested in connection to stabbing which caused standoff, southeast of Colorado Springs Airport
Teen killed following shooting outside Aurora mall

Latest News

On-Time Traffic Alert KKTV.
Serious crash involving motorcyclist in Colorado Springs Monday
Domestic Violence Awareness
WATCH REPLAY: Proclamation for October Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month in Colorado Springs
The area where the burn was taking place in late September 2023.
El Paso County sheriff touts success of recent prescribed burn
Colorado Springs Police says they first got the call of the drowning around 3:09 p.m Saturday....
Man arrested in connection to boy who reportedly drowned at Memorial Park