El Paso County sheriff touts success of recent prescribed burn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Smoke was visible in the Pikes Peak region last week due to a major prescribed burn in the Rampart Range area.

It was the first burn of its type in El Paso County for nearly half a decade, encompassing 2,000 acres near Rampart Range Road and Forest Service Road 314. The aim was to mitigate the risk of catastrophic wildfires -- something El Paso County is all too familiar with.

Monday, El Paso County Sheriff and Fire Warden Joe Roybal praised the efforts of the 100+ firefighters who took part in the operation.

“I am grateful for the hard work invested in the planning and execution of the Ensign Gulch prescribed burn this week in El Paso County. Ultimately, this operation allowed for a break in wildfire fuel from Garden of the Gods in El Paso County to Chatfield Reservoir in Douglas and Jefferson Counties. This will significantly enhance the ability of wildland fire crews to protect communities across the Front Range.

“Thank you to the dozens of firefighting specialists and community partners who planned, trained and worked on this operation, and to our local media partners who helped my office communicate with citizens across the Pikes Peak region, spreading awareness.”

The burn is one of a number planned to help clear out flash fuels from Cheyenne Mountain all the way up to Denver.

