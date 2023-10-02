Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:56 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night around 8:30, according to park officials.

The Dollywood Express is a 110-ton coal-fired steam engine that takes guests on a five-mile trip around the park and through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported, Dollywood Spokesman Wes Ramey told WVLT.

The train reportedly experienced a mechanical issue, Ramey said, but he was unable to provide more information at the time, other than to say the train would not run Monday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police says they first got the call of the drowning around 3:09 p.m Saturday....
Man arrested in connection to boy who reportedly drowned at Memorial Park
Cars, property hit by gunfire in southeast Colorado Springs
Gov. Jared Polis signs four gun bills into law
New gun laws now in effect in Colorado
Danella Tafoya
Woman arrested in connection to stabbing which caused standoff, southeast of Colorado Springs Airport
Teen killed following shooting outside Aurora mall

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trial accusing Trump of lying about his wealth opens as he denounces it as a ‘scam’
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate...
Beyoncé, too, is heading to movie theaters with a concert film on the heels of the Renaissance tour
FILE - Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY's List, listens during a rally held by the Latino...
California governor names Laphonza Butler, former Kamala Harris adviser, to Feinstein Senate seat
Grade the Broncos vs. the Bears
Grade the Denver Broncos vs. the Chicago Bears (A to F grading for offense, defense and Wilson)