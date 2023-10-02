Colorado Springs mother speaks after settlement with Arvada Police department over killing her son

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kathleen Boleyn tells 11 News she is proud of her son and how he acted when faced with this dangerous situation. She also says she is relieved that a settlement has finally been reached.

“I’m not the first mother to have lost a child in a wrongful death at the hands of police, but my son was a hero,” Boleyn said.

On June 21, 2021 Johnny Hurley was shopping at a military surplus store in olde town Arvada when he reportedly heard gun shots. According to police Hurely went outside the store with his gun and was able to bring down the shooter.

Just moments later an officer on the scene shot and killed Hurley.

“I’m so proud of the way he comported himself that day,” Boleyn said.

Boelyn reached a nearly $2.8 Million settlement in a lawsuit against the Arvada police department for unlawful use of deadly force.

“It is a big relief,” Boleyn said. “It’s a big relief.”

Three people died that day responding police Officer Gordon Beesly, Hurely and the shooter. Boleyn says she keeps a garden in her son’s honor, remembering Hurley whose heroic acts cost him his life.

“Johnny was not facing him. Johnny was not posing a threat, and he had him in his sights for 11 seconds before deciding to not announce himself and shoot my son,” Boleyn said.

Boelyn says she remembers the little moments with her son most, laughing with him and just spending time together.

“What I miss most is his voice I miss hearing his voice and his laughter I even mess just his ordinariness just being together, just being in his presence,” Boleyn said.

