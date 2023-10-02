Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Oct. 2, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:02 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article as we check in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center at about 10:10 a.m. on Monday.

Click here for the latest forecast.

DOWNLOAD THE 11 BREAKING WEATHER APP:

Android users: Click here to download the 11 Breaking Weather App.

iPhone/Apple users: Click here to download the 11 Breaking Weather App.

LATEST WRITTEN FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s for many over the next several days. We will see lots of sunshine and stay dry with some cool mornings ahead. No big changes in store for now. Enjoy!

WEEKEND: Things are still looking nice for now, but the afternoons will start getting windy. This will increase the fire danger, so please be careful if working or recreating outdoors with anything flammable. Highs reach the 70s and 80s for many. We will stay dry and feel wind early next week too...

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police says they first got the call of the drowning around 3:09 p.m Saturday....
Man arrested in connection to boy who reportedly drowned at Memorial Park
Cars, property hit by gunfire in southeast Colorado Springs
Gov. Jared Polis signs four gun bills into law
New gun laws now in effect in Colorado
Danella Tafoya
Woman arrested in connection to stabbing which caused standoff, southeast of Colorado Springs Airport
Teen killed following shooting outside Aurora mall

Latest News

Grade the Broncos vs. the Bears
Grade the Denver Broncos vs. the Chicago Bears (A to F grading for offense, defense and Wilson)
Police at the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash at San Miguel and Academy on Oct. 2, 2023.
Pedestrian hit in crosswalk at Colorado Springs intersection
The Iron Fire is burning in Moffat County in the northwest part of Colorado.
‘Iron Fire’ burning in northwest Colorado now 30 percent contained
One of the cars recovered during a recent operation in Pueblo.
Southern Colorado law enforcement find stolen cars tied to Pueblo theft ring
Gov. Jared Polis signs four gun bills into law
New gun laws now in effect in Colorado