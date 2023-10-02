Body of missing paddleboarder recovered from Colorado reservoir

LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing paddleboarder ended tragically Sunday after a body was recovered from Chatfield Reservoir.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed just before 9:30 p.m. that the man had been pulled from the water following an hours-long rescue-turned-recovery operation.

Crews recovered a body from the reservoir. The coroner will release the identity of the victim. — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 2, 2023

Wildlife officers and a team from South Metro Fire Rescue had responded to Chatfield State Park before 2 p.m. after the paddleboarder went into the water and didn’t reemerge.

South Metro divers are in the water. pic.twitter.com/POngczbF5K — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 1, 2023

After failing to locate the victim early on, the search and rescue transitioned to a body recovery.

Sadly, this is now a recovery operation for an adult male paddleboarder. Our crews will remain at Chatfield for the remainder of the evening. https://t.co/VPCGM5wO96 — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 1, 2023

Sister station CBS Denver says windy conditions Sunday created challenges for the team searching the reservoir.

The name of the deceased and the cause of death will be given by the coroner’s office.

