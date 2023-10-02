Body of missing paddleboarder recovered from Colorado reservoir

Divers with South Metro Fire Rescue search Chatfield Reservoir for a male paddleboarder...
Divers with South Metro Fire Rescue search Chatfield Reservoir for a male paddleboarder reported missing on Oct. 1, 2023.(South Metro Fire Rescue)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:09 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing paddleboarder ended tragically Sunday after a body was recovered from Chatfield Reservoir.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed just before 9:30 p.m. that the man had been pulled from the water following an hours-long rescue-turned-recovery operation.

Wildlife officers and a team from South Metro Fire Rescue had responded to Chatfield State Park before 2 p.m. after the paddleboarder went into the water and didn’t reemerge.

After failing to locate the victim early on, the search and rescue transitioned to a body recovery.

Sister station CBS Denver says windy conditions Sunday created challenges for the team searching the reservoir.

The name of the deceased and the cause of death will be given by the coroner’s office.

