Air Force Quarterback Zac Larrier wins Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week

Zac Larrier earns Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week Honor
Air Force QB Zac Larrier wins MW Offensive Player of the Week
Air Force QB Zac Larrier wins MW Offensive Player of the Week(Corey Rholdon | AIR FORCE ACADEMY)
By Corey Rholdon
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:21 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Air Force senior quarter back Zac Larrier wins the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against San Diego State on Saturday.

The senior rushed for a career-high 103 yards on just eight carries, while also having a career night through the air. Larrier recorded career highs in every passing category, hitting six of seven passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. His completions, attempts, yards and touchdowns are all career highs. Five of his six completions went for first downs or touchdowns with one coming on fourth down. Larrier’s career-high 292 yards of total offense are the most by a Falcon since 2019. He completed passes to four different players which is a career high while engineering an offense that scored touchdowns on five straight possessions.

Larrier is the fourth Falcon to win a conference player of the week award this season, joining Emmanuel Michel. Alec Mock, and Matthew Dapore.

Air Force is 5-0 this season, it’s best start since 2003. The Falcons are 3-0 in Mountain West play for the first time since 2010. The Falcons will have a bye this week before returning to action Saturday, Oct. 14 when they will host Wyoming in Falcon Stadium at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police says they first got the call of the drowning around 3:09 p.m Saturday....
Man arrested in connection to boy who reportedly drowned at Memorial Park
Gov. Jared Polis signs four gun bills into law
New gun laws now in effect in Colorado
Cars, property hit by gunfire in southeast Colorado Springs
Divers with South Metro Fire Rescue search Chatfield Reservoir for a male paddleboarder...
Body of missing paddleboarder recovered from Colorado reservoir
Danella Tafoya
Woman arrested in connection to stabbing which caused standoff, southeast of Colorado Springs Airport

Latest News

Broncos comeback to beat Bears 31-28
Broncos win first game of Sean Payton era, comeback to beat Bears 31-28
Colorado falls to USC 48-41
Colorado’s late comeback falls short as Buffaloes lose to no 5 USC 48-41
The Air Force football team is now 5-0 to start the season after beating San Diego St. 49-10 on...
Air Force football beats San Diego St. 49-10; first 5-0 start since 2003
Pueblo South wins 26-14
Friday Night Endzone - week six