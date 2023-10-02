Air Force Quarterback Zac Larrier wins Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Air Force senior quarter back Zac Larrier wins the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against San Diego State on Saturday.

The senior rushed for a career-high 103 yards on just eight carries, while also having a career night through the air. Larrier recorded career highs in every passing category, hitting six of seven passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. His completions, attempts, yards and touchdowns are all career highs. Five of his six completions went for first downs or touchdowns with one coming on fourth down. Larrier’s career-high 292 yards of total offense are the most by a Falcon since 2019. He completed passes to four different players which is a career high while engineering an offense that scored touchdowns on five straight possessions.

Larrier is the fourth Falcon to win a conference player of the week award this season, joining Emmanuel Michel. Alec Mock, and Matthew Dapore.

Air Force is 5-0 this season, it’s best start since 2003. The Falcons are 3-0 in Mountain West play for the first time since 2010. The Falcons will have a bye this week before returning to action Saturday, Oct. 14 when they will host Wyoming in Falcon Stadium at 5 p.m.

